WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia is set to host its second of a summer art gallery series.
“The Art of Recovery” will showcase the works of accomplished artists and creators connected with the local effort to provide health and healing from drug addiction. Works from the area’s recovery community, including counselors, program participants and graduates will be on display.
This gallery is set to take place at 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Downtown Yoga in Williamson.
One of the event organizers Jim Pajarillo said the first Art of Recovery took place in 2019.
“It was a really powerful experience, the first one,” Pajarillo said. “We want to have them more regularly, but this is our first one post-COVID. Hopefully we should have a good turnout and a good body of work to display.”
Pajarillo said the idea for the show initially came from the utilization of art therapy in recovery efforts in the area.
“The way this came about was I’m involved with our drug court treatment team and just realized that a lot of the therapy involved dealt with finding ways for clients to keep their hands busy,” Pajarillo said. “Through art, through woodwork or through sculpture. There was a surprising amount of high-quality work that was being done during therapy.”
Pajarillo said this event will be a mixed media show, and that most works on display will be for sale.
The HeART of West Virginia is a new organization that aims to enrich the lives of coalfield residents through both health and art.