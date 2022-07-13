WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia’s annual Art of Recovery event is set for 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Downtown Yoga in Williamson.
The Art of Recovery will showcase the works of accomplished artists and creators connected with the local effort to provide health and healing from drug addiction. Works from the area’s recovery community — including counselors, program participants and graduates — will be on display.
Jim Pajarillo, one of the event organizers, said the annual pop-up has had wonderful results, including some art previously displayed at the event being recognized by the national recovery community.
“Our first show, one of our artists ended up having work hanging in the White House,” Pajarillo said.
Pajarillo said the first Art of Recovery took place in 2019. He said the idea for the show initially came from the use of art therapy in recovery efforts in the area.
“The way this came about was I’m involved with our drug court treatment team and just realized that a lot of the therapy involved dealt with finding ways for clients to keep their hands busy,” Pajarillo said. “Through art, through woodwork or through sculpture. There was a surprising amount of high-quality work that was being done during therapy.”
Pajarillo said this event will be a mixed media show, and most works on display will be for sale.
According to research published by Lesley University, art therapy allows patients in active recovery an outlet to express their feelings and emotions that they’re not able to put into words. Pajarillo said this sentiment is the reason why the pieces displayed at this show are so powerful.
“It’s art from a different place,” Pajarillo said. “It’s very powerful. It’s one of my favorite things I’m involved with because it gives some representation and exposure to artists you wouldn’t think of.”
Most art will be provided by organizations working with individuals who are in active recovery. Pajarillo said these works were completed as a part of each individual’s recovery process.
Pajarillo said the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center and OVP Health have signed on as partners for this year’s event. Refreshments will be provided by the Williamson Farmers Market.
The HeART of West Virginia is an organization that aims to enrich the lives of coalfield residents through both health and art.