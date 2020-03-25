BELFRY, Ky. — Just like the majority of businesses and organizations across the country, funeral homes have had to make major changes to their daily operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling or postponing all in-person events that consist of 50 people or more.
Just a short time after that, Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear took it one step further as he required that all funeral homes in Kentucky limit funerals and other services to the “closest of family” and with a “private burial.”
R.E. Rogers Funeral Home in Belfry, Kentucky, is just one of many funeral homes that have had to limit crowds at funerals in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus and help “flatten the curve.”
“We find it very important to respect and follow the requirements set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear to help protect the health of all the families we serve as well as the public in general,” a statement on the funeral home’s Facebook page read.
To help families during this difficult time, Rogers Funeral Home will offer live streams of funeral services on Facebook for families.
“As always, it is our top priority to serve families to the best of our abilities, but we would like to encourage everyone to please respect the requirements set forth by the governor,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.”
The CDC has also said that a funeral or visitation service can also be held for a person who has died of COVID-19 because there are no known risks of catching the virus from a dead body.