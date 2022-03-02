HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington is now accepting applications for its Spring 2022 Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding opportunities to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with a health-focused mission.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region.
“Our Foundation partners with teams that have the passion and determination to make a lasting impact on the health of our community,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “We view health in a holistic way and support programs that address physical, behavioral, social, emotional and spiritual needs.”
Healthy Communities grants support both health and wellness and capacity building projects that align with the foundation’s mission to foster systemic change and empower individuals to lead lives of optimal health, self-reliance and self-respect.
The funding initiative is open to eligible organizations that support clients in the Foundation’s service region, which consists of Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky; and Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.
Grant applications will be accepted through March 30 and awards will be announced in late May. Awards range from $3,500 to $50,000.
Eligiblity requirements and application guidelines are available online at https://pallottinehuntington.org/healthy-communities-initiative/. Potential applicants may contact Jana Stoner, health program officer, at 304-397-5955, ext. 105, or Claire Snyder, health program officer, at 304-397-5955, ext. 104, with questions.
For more information, visit www.pallottinehuntington.org.