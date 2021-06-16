Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Town of Matewan was the place to be this past weekend as events were held from Friday to Sunday. On Saturday the UMWA Local 1440 also dedicated their new building, the former Matewan National Bank location, to UMWA President Cecil Roberts. The building has been completely renovated by the local UMWA and features the WV Mine Wars Museum, which hosts a large exhibition of Mine Wars artifacts. Other events over the weekend included the Magnolia Pageant, the Matewan Massacre Re-enactment, several musical performances, a petting zoo, free food, a massive fireworks show and more.

