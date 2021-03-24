WILLIAMSON — The front entrance to the Mingo County War Memorial Building, which houses the Mingo County Magistrate Court, Mingo Health Department and the Williamson Pubic Library, has been closed to pedestrians until further notice due to damages to the roof above the entranceway. To access the building, go to the door on the street level on the First Avenue side of the complex. The 1918 building is one of the oldest in the city. The roof was initially damaged after high winds ripped through downtown in May 2019, also severely damaging the roof of a nearby bar. No timetable has been given on when the steps and the front entrance will be reopened.
Front entrance to Memorial Building closed
