A local barbecue catering business, Paw Paw Pat’s BBQ, has quickly gained a reputation for serving up some of the best barbecue in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky
Swarms of loyal supporters follow pit master Pat Teeters and his son James as they lug their smoker full of pork, brisket, ribs and chicken to various businesses and set up shop for a day.
Pat Teeters, who spent several years hauling as a pit master hauling a smoker around for Food City, says his journey to the barbecue business is one he never envisioned.
Pat spent most of his life working in the coal miles until he was laid off following the downturn of the coal industry in 2014.
While trying to find another career to support his family, Pat ran into an old friend who managed the Food City in Pikeville, Kentucky, and she offered him a job as a sushi chef.
Pat took several courses to learn to become a sushi chef. Eventually, he became the top sushi salesman in the company and earned himself a promotion to the lead smoker for Food City, after the previous smoker left the company.
He spent the next few years learning under district meat manager James Adams and hauling the giant Food City smoker to nine stores in the area, building a following for his barbecue.
Eventually, Pat said he got tired of the life on the road and missing time with his grandkids and resigned from his position at Food City to work a job closer to home as maintenance at ARH in South Williamson.
It wasn’t long before Teeters was back in the barbecue business working for Jerome and Justin Marcum at Smokin’ Pit BBQ in downtown Williamson.
“It’s like cooking barbecue is a calling on my life,” Pat Teeters said. “I try to get away from it, and here comes Jerome pulling me back. Then I try to get away from it again, and here comes my son James pulling me back in. People really seem to like this barbecue.”
James Teeters said that ever since he saw how popular his Dad’s barbecue was, he always wanted to help him start their own catering business.
James worked for five years as a manager at McDonald’s and more recently at Amazon in Lexington, Kentucky, but said that he’s stayed on his Dad about starting their business for the past few years until he decided to leave Amazon and pull the trigger and get their business license earlier this year.
“My experience at McDonald’s has really helped me with this,” James Teeters said. “I was the head of the kitchen, so I learned a lot of the temperatures for different foods, hold times, and all of that stuff.
“But we’ve talked about this for years. Back when he worked for Food City, he would have people drive an hour and sometimes more just to get a loaded potato or some brisket. I said, ‘Dad, we need to do something with this.’ “
Paw Paw Pat’s barbecue is smoked from anywhere from 14 to 16 hours and is cooked with the best wood they can find and a secret blend of three different rubs.
“We use the best rub that money can buy — only two people know the recipe,” Pat Teeters said. “We use a championship blend of wood, and we absolutely do not skimp on our portions. If we would not eat it, we won’t serve it — that’s our secret.”
Pat Teeters said that another key to serving good barbecue is preparing everything well before the day of the cook.
“You rub your meat 24 hours in advance. We take our special rubs and marinate these meats,” Pat Teeters said. “We set the meats in a cooler, and we really let the flavor set in. This takes a lot of prep work — preparation is key.”
Paw Paw Pat’s sells pulled pork sandwiches, full Boston butts, smoked brisket, ribs, chicken, as well as homemade potato salad, beans and their popular Teeter’s Tater.
They have recently been set up at Thornhill Auto Outlet in South Williamson, Kentucky, Marcum Law Office in Williamson and Smitty’s Carryout in Louisa, Kentucky.
James Teeters said that they are willing to come and set up a tent at any business in the area and will cater to any event.
To learn more about Paw Paw Pat’s barbecue, visit Paw Paw Pat’s BBQ on Facebook. James said he named the business after his great-grandfather Pat Teeters, who was the recipient of the Mr. King Coal award.
Paw Paw Pat’s BBQ will be set up from 10 a.m. until sellout Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Williamson Farmer’s Market.