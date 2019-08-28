By ZOE YATES
WILLIAMSON - For Jessie Spaulding, the key to recovering from addiction is a positive connection to the community.
Spaulding is a recovery coach with the Mingo County Day Report and the coordinator for the Fresh Start program in Mingo County. He was offered the position by Michelle Akers, who helped develop the program in 2018.
Fresh Start is a eight- to 12-month program designed to help those struggling with addiction in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties. Clients enter the program via referrals, and must have had an opioid use disorder in their lifetime to be eligible. Each client undergoes an assessment before entering into the program.
Fresh Start has three phases and emphasizes integrating clients back into their communities.
"The first phase consists of focusing on the client's early recovery and giving them the tools to remain sober," Spaulding said. "The second phase is to help them get their GED, into a certificate program or back into college."
The third phase of the program prepares them to re-enter the workforce by helping to build resumes and conducting mock interviews.
Each county also includes gardening programs. In Mingo County, clients can also learn about craftsmanship programs.
According to Akers, the incorporation of gardening is thanks to a case manager from the Day Report Center.
"One of our case managers at the time did a lot of gardening, and he asked if he could do some gardening with the participants in our program," Akers said. "Once we started that garden we found that our participants responded really well to it and it really enhanced the treatment that we were providing and brought them a lot of peace. They really enjoyed being there, and it was something that they looked forward to, even though it was a lot of hard work."
The vegetables grown by the participants were donated to folks in need throughout the community.
Seeing the difference gardening can make in people's lives helped Akers and the other Fresh Start organizers come up with the program. They did research on addiction treatment programs throughout the country and enhanced those programs with the addition of gardening and artisanship.
Both Spaulding and Akers said they feel like the skills Fresh Start teaches are an important part of its success.
"Without wanting the change in life, nothing would be effective," Spaulding said. "Fresh Start offers the tools for success. It's up to each client to grasp their future."
For Spaulding, his involvement in the program is personal: He struggled with addiction for 20 years before being getting into the Drug Court program in 2017.
"I lost everything, including myself. With the help of the Day Report staff (and the) treatment teamI got another chance to fix my life. I took every opportunity that was offered to me and ran with it."
He decided to start taking recovery coach classes, but he didn't stop there: He also decided to take the test to become a certified PRSS (Peer Recovery Support Specialist).
The Day Report team saw the change he brought into his life and offered him a position at the Mingo County Day Report, where he met Akers. Spaulding teaches clients gardening and woodworking techniques and helps them find mentors.
Clients at Fresh Start also look to give back to their community by partnering with local businesses and organizations, including the 7-Eleven and the Williamson Farmer's Market.
"A big piece of Fresh Start is connecting those who have been affected by the opioid epidemic back to their community in a positive way, so we are always looking for community partnerships and mentors," Akers said.
Mentorship is an important part of Fresh Start; one of the requirements for graduation from the program is to have mentorship hours. For Akers, it is another way to improve the relationship between their clients and their community.
"We want the community to reconnect with people who have been affected by the opioid epidemic and establish relationships with people and be a positive support to them," she said.
Fresh Start received a grant in 2017, and it took about a year for organizers to develop it. Since its establishment in 2018, four people have graduated from the year-long program.
In the coming months, multiple clients will be up for graduation.