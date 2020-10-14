SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in partnership with UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network will offer a Saturday, Oct. 17, mammogram screening event, Mamm’s Day Out, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. There is a one in eight chance a woman will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.
The ACS estimates that this year there will be 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women living in the United States. About 48,530 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS), which is noninvasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer will be diagnosed; and about 42,170 women will die from breast cancer.
The ACS encourages women who have a family history of breast cancer and those 45 or older to have a mammogram screening. Early detection of breast cancer by mammography reduces the risk of breast cancer death and increases treatment options.
The event is for women who are uninsured, underinsured or just need the ease of a Saturday appointment. Like many other preventative screenings, mammograms are covered as a preventative service under most insurances for women who qualify. Women who are uninsured also may qualify for a no-cost exam.
To see if you qualify and make an appointment, call the Tug Valley ARH Radiology Department at 606-237-1741.