HUNTINGTON — Prom has become increasingly more expensive over the past few decades. In 2015, a survey by Visa revealed the average total spent on prom was $919, a number that’s likely increased with inflation. Some dresses cost more than $1,000 before alterations.
That’s why the Dressing Room in Ashland and Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA Area are holding events where teens can get a free or low-cost prom dress.
“We don’t turn anybody away. Anybody that sees the article on us, they can come in and we’ll give them a dress and shoes,” said Tammy McIntyre, director of the Dressing Room.
Each guest is asked to write down their name, school and how they heard about the program.
This is the ninth year the organization has collected and distributed free prom attire. It’s an event people travel for from all over the Tri-State area. It’s had visitors from as far as Olive Hill, Kentucky. It’s a completely volunteer-run operation.
This is Goodwill’s first year doing “Say Yes to The Prom Dress.” It pulled together inventory of all sizes and styles from its 10 area stores, and all dresses are priced below $50. There is also some men’s clothing like dress shirts and pants. There will be giveaway prizes, like gift certificates to restaurants, florists and salons, to make the event extra exciting.
Some dresses will be posted on Goodwill’s Facebook page this week so those interested in attending can get a sneak peek.
“They’re all going to be much more affordable than what you would get anything for online or in a magazine, because that’s our goal, to make this affordable for people that can’t go out and spend a ton of money on prom attire. We want to make sure people can feel special while not breaking the bank,” said Jordan Stump, corporate and community donation acquisition manager for Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA Area.
Also, 88 cents of every dollar spent at the event and at the Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA in general, are put back into the many mission services offered by Goodwill and also to employ individuals with disabilities.
“A lot of people don’t know that we offer job training, job placement, life skills training, family service counseling, consumer credit counseling, we offer a ton of stuff for people,” said Stump.
The Dressing Room sends each girl home with a goodie bag of hygiene products and makeup; it takes donations for the bags.
Girls are even encouraged to pick a second, short dress that they can wear to homecoming in the fall since the Prom-N-Aide is only set up once a year. Seamstresses will be onsite to do small alterations.
“The largest sizes are the ones we don’t have enough of like anywhere from 18 to size 30. We are always short on the larger ones, it seems like,” McIntyre said.
It takes dress donations year-round and stores them for the event. Setting it up is a two-week long process. Right now, McIntyre estimates they have about 100 or so dresses in stock. Like Goodwill, it also takes donations for men’s attire.
“That has just started picking up. Usually we’d have like five or eight boys. We had like 20 or 25 last year and about 100 girls,” she said.
Shopping for a prom dress is supposed to be a fun, memorable experience, and both organizations are working to make it that way for guests.
“Everyone deserves to feel special and have this special experience. They’re going to remember prom and these memories forever and we want to be a part of that and help them feel special by providing things that are more affordable for them but still in very good condition and very stylish, and trendy,” Stump said.
“We want to make people feel special and have fun; prom is supposed to be fun. You shouldn’t be worried about how much money you have to spend on a dress, you should be worried about feeling pretty or handsome and then going and having fun.”
There will be refreshments set up at both events, and friendly stylists will be there to help pull dresses. Each event will also have jewelry, shoes and other accessories.
“Three or four years ago, there was a girl that came in, her mom just started bawling,” McIntyre said about one mom that came in with her daughter who hadn’t been able to afford a dress before. “She stepped out with that dress on and they both started crying. It was amazing. That makes it worth it.”
“Prom-N-Aide” at the Dressing Room on Carter Ave. in Ashland is open Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. The “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” event at the Barboursville Goodwill retail location is Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Another prom attire event in Putnam County aims to help prom shoppers and charitable organizations at the same time.
On Sunday, March 12, from noon to 3 p.m., a prom, pageant and professional wear sale take place at The Garage event venue at 3057 Mount Vernon Road in Hurricane.
Sarah Stevens, the current Mrs. All-Star United States, and her friend and fellow pageant queen Candi Shamblin-Arthur will sell their gowns for charity at the event.
“We hope this event will be a win-win for locals, looking for great gowns, and to those who benefit from our charities,” Stevens said in an email.