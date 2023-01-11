WILLIAMSON — Free at-home COVID-19 tests have been made available at Williamson City Hall thanks to a donation from Mountain Laurel Integrated Health.
“Sadly, COVID continues being a serious health problem for the world and here at home,” said Mayor Charlie Hatfield in a post announcing the availability. “The good folks at Mountain Laurel Integrated Health (formerly known as Logan Mingo Mental Health) have generously donated At-Home Rapid Antigen Self-Test kits for the public use at no-cost. This is COVID testing by a nasal swab conducted in the privacy of your home.”
Anyone interested in tests can stop by City Hall, located at 142 E. 4th Ave., during regular office hours to pick up a boxed test kit which contains two tests. The tests are free, and limit one box per household.
The shelf-life of these kits for use is good through February 2024. There is a limited supply.
As of Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,565 current active cases of COVID-19 statewide. There have been over 600,000 cases reported in the state throughout the pandemic and 7,721 deaths in the state.
As of Friday, Mingo County had 32 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 according to the state dashboard.
Mountain Laurel can be contacted for additional healthcare services at 304-220-0471, or on their Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.