WILLIAMSON — Free at-home COVID-19 tests have been made available at Williamson City Hall thanks to a donation from Mountain Laurel Integrated Health.

“Sadly, COVID continues being a serious health problem for the world and here at home,” said Mayor Charlie Hatfield in a post announcing the availability. “The good folks at Mountain Laurel Integrated Health (formerly known as Logan Mingo Mental Health) have generously donated At-Home Rapid Antigen Self-Test kits for the public use at no-cost. This is COVID testing by a nasal swab conducted in the privacy of your home.”

