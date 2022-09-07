Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Individuals receive naloxone training in 2021 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Seventeen counties around the state participated in the distribution event as part of Save a Life Day 2021.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Free naloxone will be distributed across West Virginia in September during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug.

Save a Life Day will return in its third year Thursday, Sept. 8, with all 55 West Virginia counties hosting over 150 sites across the state for the first time. The sites will give anyone naloxone for free with no questions asked.

