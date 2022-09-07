HUNTINGTON — Free naloxone will be distributed across West Virginia in September during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug.
Save a Life Day will return in its third year Thursday, Sept. 8, with all 55 West Virginia counties hosting over 150 sites across the state for the first time. The sites will give anyone naloxone for free with no questions asked.
Naloxone, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, is a medication that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by attacking opioid receptors and reversing and blocking the effects of an opioid.
The event was created in 2020 with the goal of distributing naloxone kits, giving in-person training and giving information about local resources to the community in an attempt to reduce overdose deaths in the state, said Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.
“We want people who are struggling with the disease of addiction, or taking illicit drugs recreationally, to not do drugs and access recovery resources, but we also need them to live long enough to do so. Fentanyl testing strips are just one more tool in our kit for preventing overdose deaths,” Bissett said.
This year, The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is also providing approximately 10,000 fentanyl test strips across the state for free distribution at Save a Life Day events.
During a February 2021 presentation to the West Virginia House of Delegates’ Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse Committee, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy for the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said the number of naloxone kits distributed in 2021 was about 67,000, nearly four times that distributed in 2020.
Christiansen said of those, 5,000 kits were distributed on Save a Life Day 2021, with initial data for Kanawha County showing overdose deaths to have leveled off and perhaps declined slightly following the September event.
Pick-up locations in Mingo County include the Dollar General in Kermit and Lenore, the 7-Eleven in Williamson, One Stop Convenience Store in Delbarton, the Trailhead Bar and Grill in Matewan, the Gilbert Town Hall and the Stone Creek Lodge in Justice.
Pick-up locations in Logan County include the lot across from Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, Randi Joes Kitchen in Chapmanville, the Dollar Tree in Logan, the Mount Gay campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Hot Cup in Logan, OVP Health in Logan, the apartments at 589 Stratton St., in Logan, the Family Dollar in Accoville and the Dollar General in Man.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.