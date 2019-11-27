CHARLESTON —A Williamson native was recently recognized at an event in Charleston as Mingo County Democrat of the Year.
Franklin Cisco was honored at the annual Roosevelt-Kennedy dinner on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention center.
Franklin is an elected Williamson district committeeman of the Mingo County Democratic Executive Committee. He has driven more than 350,000 miles transporting children and medical needs to hospitals in Lexington and Cincinnati as a member of the Beni Kedem Shriners.
Cisco was named the Mingo County Democrat of the Year at the Executive Committee meeting on Sept. 5 at the UMWA Building in Matewan.