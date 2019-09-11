Williamson Daily News
MATEWAN - The Mingo County Democratic Executive Committee unanimously voted to name Williamson resident Franklin Cisco as the 2019 Democrat of the Year at their meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, at the UMWA Building in Matewan.
The Democratic Committee along with the Mingo County Democratic Women's Club hosted a cookout that saw a large turnout.
Several guest speakers were on hand, including State Treasurer John Perdue, former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, Delegate Nathan Brown and State Sen. Paul Hardesty. Also on hand were several elected Mingo County officials and longtime State Sen. Truman Chafin, who is also chairman of the Executive Committee.