LOVELY, Ky. — Three individuals from Pike County and one from Mingo County were charged after an assault at a Martin County convenience store on Jan. 23.
Nathaniel Hamilton, 20, of Delbarton along with Douglas Ryan Hatfield, 18, Corey Scott Lester, 20, and Katie Mahon, 21, all of South Williamson, Kentucky, were arrested Jan. 26 by the Martin County Sheriff’s Department and charged with second degree assault, according to the MCSD.
Martin County deputies said they were called to the Zip Zone in Lovely after 3 a.m. Jan. 23 after three men entered the store and attacked another man.
Deputies also said a women who was with the victim left the store and was assaulted in the parking lot by another woman.
Law enforcement reviewed surveillance video footage inside of the store. Police also said Hamilton shot the victim’s car.
Lester, Mahon and Hatfield are lodged at the Big Sandy Detention Center in Paintsville.
Hamilton was arrested in a Mingo County courtroom while he was appearing in regards to a domestic assault case in West Virginia where police say he assaulted his mother. He remains jailed at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.
If convicted, the second-degree assault charge is punishable by five to 10 years in prison.