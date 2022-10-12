DINGESS — Four individuals were recently arrested in connection to a child neglect case in Dingess, according to criminal complaints from Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to one of the complaints, a trooper from the West Virginia State Police made contact Sept. 23 with Dewey York, 63 of Dingess, in reference to information York had on a separate investigation.
While inside the residence, the officer reportedly observed a wooden crib in the middle of the living room with a child inside. According to the complaint, the officer also reportedly observed a wooden gate sitting on top of the crib with a ratchet strap holding it in place on top of the crib, leaving no exit for the child inside.
The officer also reportedly noticed the mattress inside of the crib to be “brown in color with multiple stains and dirty.” According to the complaint, the officer also reportedly saw exposed electrical wires on the floor of the living room right beside of the crib.
York reportedly told the officer he and his wife, Patricia York, 61 of Dingess, had custody of the child.
According to two other criminal complaints, the next day on Sept. 24 the trooper returned to the home where they made contact with Coty York, 33 of Dingess, and William York, 43 of Dingess.
According to the complaints, Coty and William both told the officer they were aware of the living conditions of the child, including the gate used to keep the child inside the crib. They both also reportedly told the officer they also also lived in the residence and assisted in care of the child.
All four individuals are charged with one count of child neglect creating risk of injury. All four are being held at Southwestern Regional Jail, each on $30,000 bond.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.