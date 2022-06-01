CHARLESTON — A public information dashboard tracking state foster care system statistics is scheduled to launch Wednesday, June 1.
State officials announced the creation of the dashboard May 19. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said the dashboard will be similar to the one the agency currently uses for tracking COVID-19 data.
“This will be a living dashboard,” he said. “When we see the need to make changes, we’ll make changes. We’ll keep that information updated on a monthly basis, and we’ll try to make it better as we go along.”
This past legislative session, some lawmakers championed a proposed foster care bill that originally included a dashboard aimed at providing the public easy access to basic information on the current state of the system. Senators and delegates from both sides of the aisle said the public should be able to track state health officials’ performance in repairing the state’s beleaguered system.
Crouch similarly said this information will serve as a check on the agency.
“It’s a way for folks to see what’s going on with the state in regard to our (Child Protective Services) program and making sure we keep children safe,” he said.
Health and Human Resources spokeswoman Allison Adler wrote in an email that when the dashboard goes live Wednesday, “we expect it to show information on child placements and referrals, as well as other important public information.” State officials said a state employee workload tracker would be included in the dashboard.
Crouch said the information on the dashboard will not be hyper-specific, due to privacy protections for children and families within the foster care system.
“We have to be very careful in terms of making sure all of our children are protected from the standpoint of confidentiality,” he said.
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, stripped the public information dashboard provision from the foster care bill, he said, because it would violate the privacy rights of children and families. The scaled-back foster care bill died before passage.
That bill mandated that the dashboard track child welfare statistics, trends and progress toward performance goals.
On Thursday, the State Personnel Board unanimously approved 15% base rate salary increases for Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services workers. About 970 employees of the Bureau of Social Services will receive these pay bumps beginning June 18.
The pay hikes, along with the dashboard, were two of the main three provisions of the foster care bill. The third was a centralized intake system for abuse and neglect reports. There has been no legislative or administrative action on this provision.
A recent report said 6,619 children are under the care of the West Virginia foster care system, according to the state.