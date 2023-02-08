UNION — A former Gilbert resident and 2020 candidate for Mingo County sheriff was arrested Jan. 30 and faces charges relating to solicitation of a minor, according to information from the West Virginia State Police.
According to information provided by the Monroe County Detachment of the agency, Jeffrey Scott Cline, 57, of Wayside, was taken into custody after a sting operation. He is charged with soliciting a minor for sexual activity through text messaging and use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor.
Sergeant S.S. Keaton said he received a complaint earlier this month from a parent who alleged Cline was attempting to solicit sex from their 14-year-old daughter. A sting operation ensued, during which an undercover state trooper posed as the juvenile and reportedly continued communications with Cline.
According to the criminal complaint, Cline sent obscene images to who he believed was the juvenile and arranged to meet up with her Monday evening. Troopers instead met Cline in the parking lot of the Wayside Post Office, where he was arrested on the two felony charges.
Cline is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash surety bond.
Cline ran an unsuccessful campaign for Mingo County Sheriff in 2020, at which time he lost in the primary election to current Sheriff Joe Smith.
Keaton, who is working the investigation, said there is a “distinct possibility” there may be additional underage victims who Cline contacted with the intent to solicit sex who have yet to report the crime and encouraged them to come forward with any information.
Residents of Mingo County with any relevant information to report can contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department at 304-235-0300 or the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-235-6000.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.