Cline, Jeffrey Scott.jpg
Jeffrey Scott Cline

 Courtesy of WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority

UNION — A former Gilbert resident and 2020 candidate for Mingo County sheriff was arrested Jan. 30 and faces charges relating to solicitation of a minor, according to information from the West Virginia State Police.

According to information provided by the Monroe County Detachment of the agency, Jeffrey Scott Cline, 57, of Wayside, was taken into custody after a sting operation. He is charged with soliciting a minor for sexual activity through text messaging and use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

