CHARLESTON — A former Mingo County resident pled guilty to defrauding a charity, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Benjamin Cisco, formerly from Beech Creek who now lives in Charleston, plead guilty May 23 to two counts of wire fraud after embezzling nearly $1 million.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

