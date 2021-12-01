A former Logan police officer was convicted last week of violating the civil rights of a man he arrested after using excessive force when he assaulted him in the bathroom of the Logan Police Department and left him unconscious with a broken shoulder and nose.
Everett Maynard, who is no longer employed by the City of Logan, was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested in April. Maynard was found guilty on Nov. 17 following a trial and faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 2022.
It marked the second time Maynard had been caught on video allegedly assaulting someone while working as a Logan police officer. Before serving as a patrolman — the position he held at the time of his April arrest — Maynard worked as a school resource officer rotating shifts at Logan County high schools. He was reassigned sometime after May 2017, when he was captured on video putting a Black student, Romeo Johnson, into a headlock because Johnson did not heed an order to remove his hoodie while at lunch.
Maynard, who is white, can be seen in the 40-second video with his fist under then-16-year-old Johnson’s neck. Students can be heard yelling at Maynard to stop before he “took [Johnson] to the floor,” according to a criminal complaint Maynard filed against Johnson for obstruction.
The video was widely shared and sparked outrage in parts of the community. Black students who witnessed the altercation said later that it was a traumatic reminder of the often casual but sometimes violent racism they felt permeated their campus.
In the most recent case against Maynard, graphic video footage from surveillance cameras in the police department detailed the Oct. 16, 2020, assault and its aftermath for jurors. According to court filings, the video shows the victim — referred to only as R.W. — repeatedly asking to use the bathroom.
Maynard, one of two officers who arrested R.W. for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant earlier in the day, escorted him to the bathroom and removed his handcuffs, according to court documents. After R.W. enters, Maynard can be heard on the hallway surveillance camera saying, “Tonight’s the night.” He then puts on gloves and looks directly into the camera as he raises his middle finger and walks into the bathroom.
“Remember I said you didn’t get to make demands of me?” he said as he entered.
Though there are no cameras in the bathroom, the hall camera picked up audio of the altercation, per the trial brief. According to the filings, Maynard is heard “repeatedly scream[ing]” at R.W. “Remember that? Remember?” before ordering him to “get the f*** up.”
Maynard is then seen on camera, “dragg[ing]” R.W. out of the bathroom before throwing him to the floor and yelling, “You were big and brave just a minute ago.”
Maynard then “picked R.W. up under his arms, ran him across the room, and rammed him headfirst into a doorframe,” per the brief. R.W. falls to the floor, “evidently unconscious” as blood pooled around his head. Maynard, still standing over R.W., “did not render medical attention.”
Instead, he told a colleague to call 911 as he stepped over R.W.’s body, saying “I went too f***ing far.”
It’s unclear when Maynard left the Logan Police Department or what the circumstances were surrounding his departure. No one at Logan City Hall — including the mayor and the chief of police — or the county sheriff who served as chief of police at the time of the incident was available for comment Monday. Maynard’s most recent public Facebook post shows him starting a new job as “self-employed” on Dec. 14, 2020, about two months after the incident at the station.
In a statement Friday, Will Thompson, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, said Maynard “abused his authority as a police officer and betrayed the public’s trust” by using excessive force and violating R.W.’s civil rights. He commended local law enforcement agencies for “quickly referring” the case to the FBI to do an independent investigation.
“While the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers perform their duties with honor and professionalism, those who violate the rights of others will be held accountable,” Thompson wrote in the statement. “The prosecution of cases like this is important to my office, the citizens of West Virginia and the policing profession.”
The case was investigated by the Pittsburgh division of the FBI, with assistance from the West Virginia State Police, according to a news release. U.S. District Judge Irene Berger presided over the trial, held in Charleston. Attorney Kathryn E. Gilbert and assistant U.S. Attorney Nowles Heinrich of the Southern District of West Virginia prosecuted the case.