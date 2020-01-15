WILLIAMSON — A Williamson man is suing Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health (LMAMH) over allegations that he was subjected to a hostile work environment and then terminated after reporting a supervisor’s comments.
Dustin Wilkerson was employed by LMAMH from Aug. 20, 2018, until Jan. 3, 2019, and was a behavioral health technician until he was fired after making complaints about his supervisor, according to a complaint filed in Mingo Circuit Court.
Wilkerson alleges his female supervisor made sexually unwelcome remarks and made lewd hand gestures at him on multiple occasions, and when he went to the human resources department to make a complaint about her actions, he was told he needed to be careful and get his “ducks in a row” before making a complaint.
Approximately one week after making the complaint, Wilkerson’s employment was terminated, the suit states.
Wilkerson is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. He is represented by Robert B. Warner and Kameron T. Miller of Warner Law Offices in Charleston.
The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson and is Mingo Circuit Court case number 19-C-77