GAINESVILLE, Va. — Former Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and Williamson native Franks Tsutras passed away peacefully in his sleep Nov. 29 at the Luke Manassas Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Virginia, at 90 years old.
Tsutras was born in Williamson in 1929 to Gus Tsutras and Kornilia Savas Tsutras. He graduated from West Virginia University with a business degree and worked in the family business until he entered the Air Force in 1951 and ultimately achieved the rank of captain.
After retiring from the military, Tsutras returned home to Williamson and became executive director of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce in 1954.
Frank served the Chamber for over a decade until he was offered a position as administrative assistant to Congressman James Kee of West Virginia, which required a move to Washington, D.C. He and his family settled down in Alexandra, Virginia, until he retired from his career on Capitol Hill in 1984.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield made a post on the City’s Facebook page on remembering Tsutras and what he had done for the Tug Valley area.
“On behalf of the Tug Valley Community, I want to express our sincerest condolences to his wife, Helen and son, Dean. Most of you reading this may not know Frank Tsutras, but this area benefited greatly by his leadership when he served as our Chamber of Commerce Director and then afterwards, worked in Washington, D.C., for the Kennedy Administration and our local congressional delegations,” the post read. “I remember my first formal meeting with Frank, I was asked to interview him for a college term paper. He was a wealth of knowledge but what I recall being most impressed with was his passion and devotion for helping our community. Later, I learned and observed how dedicated and tirelessly he worked to find ways to foster growth and prosperity for his hometown.
Frank was survived by his wife, Helen, and only son, Dean.