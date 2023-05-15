BELFRY — A former Belfry football standout took time Friday to visit Belfry Elementary and Middle Schools.
Isaac Dixon was at Belfry Grade School greeting students as they were dropped off at school by opening car doors and high-fiving students. This was followed by signing autographs on anything from shirts to shoes. Dixon then went to every class taking pictures with students.
After his morning at Belfry Grade School, Dixon made his way to Belfry Middle School where he met with the Belfry Middle School Football team.
Now a running back at the University of Kentucky, where he majors in Community and Leadership Development, said bringing joy to the kids was what made the day worthwhile.
“It made me smile as much as it made them smile,” Dixon said. “It was amazing to see the smiles on their faces as we talked, signed autographs and took pictures… it reminded me of what I felt as a kid and how everything was exciting, and I felt honored to have a moment in their lives.”
Dixon said he hopes to be able to bring opportunities for youth back to the area, with plans to host camps and various other mentorship programs.
During his tenure at Belfry, Dixon was a two-time State Champion, five-year letterwinner, and four-year starter at Belfry High School.
As a senior, he was named to the All-State First Team Offense and won the Kentucky Mr. Football Award from both the Kentucky Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.
During his final season, Dixon was ranked third in the state with 1,986 rushing yards, averaging 10.1 yards on 196 carries, and 29 touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 184 receiving yards and three more touchdowns. In 2021, he added 46 total tackles, a team-high four interceptions and one defense touchdown.
In the 2021 3A State Championship game, Dixon rushed for 376 yards and five touchdowns, including a game-winning, 62-yard run with less than five minutes left in Belfry’s 32-28 victory over Paducah Tilghman — Dixon also was named MVP of the Championship game. This feat happened after the Pirates began the season 0-5. Dixon was named to the All-State team in both 2019 and 2022.
Additionally, Dixon led the Pirates to the 2019 3A State Championship title — here too, he was named MVP of the Championship game. At Belfry High School, he also ran track and field for two years and played basketball for one year.
Dixon stated that he will soon release a schedule for upcoming visits and opportunities to discuss and interact with the Pirate community and beyond.