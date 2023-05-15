Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

BELFRY — A former Belfry football standout took time Friday to visit Belfry Elementary and Middle Schools.

Isaac Dixon was at Belfry Grade School greeting students as they were dropped off at school by opening car doors and high-fiving students. This was followed by signing autographs on anything from shirts to shoes. Dixon then went to every class taking pictures with students.

