SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky., — Company officials announced plans last week to construct a new Food City in S. Williamson, Kentucky.
The 51,300+ square foot supermarket will be constructed on the same site, utilizing some of the existing building.
“We’re proud to have served the residents of Pike County for 60 years and we couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art Food City to serve our loyal customers,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The company plans to temporarily close the existing store on April 8 to begin construction. Store associates will be relocated to surrounding stores during the closure.
“As you can imagine, closing the store, even temporarily was an extremely difficult decision,” said Smith. “Unfortunately, it’s the only viable option to safely construct a new store on the same site. Rest assured that we will utilize every resource at our disposal to complete the project as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. During the closing, we would certainly like to invite our customers to shop our Pikeville and Shelbiana Food City locations, as well as our Super Dollar Food Center.”
The Food City Pharmacy will be relocated to a temporary facility in front of the store and will remain open throughout the construction. The pharmacy will also carry a limited number of WIC approved grocery and convenience items for customer wishing to redeem their Kentucky or West Virginia WIC benefits.
“We’re very excited about the new store and the additional services and conveniences it will provide, and I think our customers will find it well worth the wait,” says store manager, Josh Blevins.
The new store is expected to open late fall and will include a full-service bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses and salads, an Asian Wok, hot food bar with a large 80+ café seating area, fresh food bar featuring a variety of soup and salad options, hickory wood smoker, brick pizza oven, catering services, fresh sushi, and fireplace seating area.
Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated/seasoned oven ready products, a complete selection of top-quality meats, Certified Angus Beef, and in-house butchers to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery and produce departments will feature a complete selection of specialty, gourmet, and vegan items. The Food City Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days a week and offer a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets and gift items. Rapid checkout service will be provided by six check-out lanes and seven self-check outs.
The location will also include a Starbucks Café, offering a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, Food City Pharmacy equipped with an outside pick up window, Food City Gas ‘n Go featuring diesel fuel, and GoCart curbside pick-up, as well as a complete new modern décor package.
Several award-winning energy saving concepts will also be included, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors to 100% LED lighting.
“Our customers can expect to find the same smiling faces, top quality products and low prices, along with expanded variety/selection and some great new services and conveniences,” concluded Smith.