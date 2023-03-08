Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky., — Company officials announced plans last week to construct a new Food City in S. Williamson, Kentucky.

The 51,300+ square foot supermarket will be constructed on the same site, utilizing some of the existing building.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings