HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank plans to join Feeding America’s initiative “Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together,” an effort aimed to collect input from people facing food insecurity.
Through Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together, the Feeding America nationwide network food banks will engage in a variety of activities to reach people in community, listen and learn with the goal of co-creating solutions to be shared with the White House, which has set a goal to end hunger by 2030.
“As the nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provides billions of meals to tens of millions of people each year,” said Vince Hall, chief government relations officer at Feeding America. “The network covers every county, borough and parish and Elevating Voices aims to amplify the power and voices of neighbors in need across the country. Feeding America believes that communities understand the solutions to their problems better than anyone, and we want to help surface those solutions to inform policies and programs to end hunger.”
Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together will connect directly with individuals and families with living or lived experience of food insecurity through 100 listening sessions, 10,000 questionnaires and 100,000 text message conversations. That data and insights will be published in a report later this summer by Feeding America.
At the local level, Facing Hunger Foodbank plans to offer regional listening sessions, as well as access to online surveys to allow full participation from the communities served within the food bank’s 17 county service area, including:
6 p.m. Aug. 2, First Baptist Church of Williamson, Harvey Street, Williamson{/span}
- 6 p.m. Aug. 19, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston
- 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Hungry Lambs, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
“These listening sessions allow us to gain guidance and insight from our community members, and ensure that we are doing with those communities, rather than doing to,” said food bank CEO Cynthia Kirkhart.
To learn more about Facing Hunger Foodbank’s local hunger relief efforts and get involved, visit www.facinghunger.org.