HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank has received a caseload expansion of 2,500 to their Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program in addition to their current caseload of 2,983, and is opening up registration for the program to all of the food bank’s West Virginia service area counties: Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties.
“We were so pleased to have West Virginia receive this caseload increase for CSFP,” said food bank Executive Director Cynthia Kirkhart. “This is a major opportunity for our local seniors and those residing throughout our entire service area to receive additional hunger relief resources at no cost to them.”
CSFP is a federal program administered by the Department of Agriculture to provide food for qualifying seniors. The CSFP program provides a monthly package of food designed to supplement the nutritional needs of low-income senior citizens. The packages are designed to provide protein, calcium, iron and vitamins A and C. CSFP is currently in 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
To qualify for CSFP, residents must:
- Be at least 60 years of age;
- Meet income guidelines (at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Income guidelines) based on gross income; and
- Be a resident of a qualifying county (photo ID/utility bill).
Seniors residing in the same household can each fill out an application. Boxes are distributed to individuals, not households. For more information, contact Samantha Powers, CSFP/ TEFAP coordinator, at 304-523-6029 ext. 22 or spowers@facinghunger.org.