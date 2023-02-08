Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Danielle Walker

While draped in a transgender pride flag during Friday’s House floor session, Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, speaks against HB 2007, the bill banning sex transition for minors.

The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Friday to ban gender-confirmation care for anyone younger than 18, even with parental consent.

House Bill 2007 would prohibit West Virginia doctors from providing gender-confirmation surgery or medications to anyone under the age of 18. The original bill only prohibited surgeries, but it was amended in committee to include medications and hormone treatments, said the bill’s sponsor, Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam.

