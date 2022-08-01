WILLIAMSON — Areas of Mingo County and Pike County, Kentucky, were again hit with flash flooding Monday.
Heavy rains just after 8 a.m. Monday left several streets in downtown Williamson under water, as well as flooding impacting Chattaroy, Delbarton, Varney and other areas in the county. The heavy rain also left downed trees, mud slides and power outages in addition to the flooding Monday.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said that the rain experienced on and off since last week paired with the severity of the downpour Monday led to the flooding downtown.
“Our ground is already saturated from earlier rains and when compounded with fast, heavy rainfall the water runoff exceeds the usual paths and floods the streets and everything else,” Hatfield said. “Vinson Street was the most impacted where the street became a fast current river! State officials have already met with us to initiate a cleanup and a road repair. The water current literally buckled and caused upheavals of the pavement on the street. Also, our rescue units of our WFD have already made water rescues outside of Williamson.”
Hatfield said city crews have responded and will continue clearing storm drains, removing fallen trees and slides. He said for residents to remain vigilant, as more rainfall was in the forecast.
The Mingo County Public Service District said Monday it anticipated outages and low water pressure across its coverage area due to the flooding and power outages.
Gov. Jim Justice was set to tour areas impacted by last week’s bout of flooding in Mingo County at 3 p.m. Monday. The tour was set to begin at the Baisden Volunteer Fire Department and focus on the Gilbert area, as it had experience flooding during a storm Tuesday, July 26.
Neighboring Pike County was hit hard by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky beginning Thursday, with waters rising several times throughout the weekend and on Monday due to continued heavy rain and thunderstorms.
A disaster declaration was issued in Pike County, Kentucky, following extensive flooding Thursday morning. Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced on Facebook Thursday morning that he had issued the declaration. Jones also said he had been in contact with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear has provided daily updates about the situation in eastern Kentucky, and said that the continued storms were taking a major toll on all the impacted areas — including Pike County.
“If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Beshear said Monday. “There is severe storm potential today in all of the impacted areas, and that is just not right. The most risk is on the northernmost point of the impacted areas, but it is very unstable.”
Beshear also announced the death toll for eastern Kentucky’s flooding had increased to 35 with there still being individuals reported missing throughout the area. Beshear announced that he is ordering flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff for one week, until Aug. 8, in honor of the victims of the Eastern Kentucky floods.
“I encourage businesses, individuals and organizations throughout Kentucky to do the same,” Beshear said. “Let’s make sure we’re recognizing the loss our people have been through.”
Those who wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike counties are directed to contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.
Beshear said Monday he was sending a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency asking for impacted areas — Floyd, Johnson, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Pike counties — to be eligible for individual disaster assistance. FEMA has already announced that renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for individual disaster assistance.
Beshear said he fully expects more counties to be added as was the process during the December tornadoes.
For the approved counties, applications can be filed online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
As of 8 a.m. Aug. 1, there were approximately 12,000 customers without power across eastern Kentucky, as well as 25,325 service connections without water, 44,119 service connections under a boil water advisory, 22 water systems with limited operations due to power outages and storm damage and 17 wastewater systems with limited operations primarily due to flooded infrastructure and discharges from portions of their systems.
As of 7:30 a.m. Aug. 1, there have been 12,035 donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, totaling $1,534,308.30. To donate, visit TeamEKYfloodrelieffund.ky.gov. The fund is fully transparent, and the first distribution of funds will go toward paying for each victim’s funeral.