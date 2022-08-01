Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Areas of Mingo County and Pike County, Kentucky, were again hit with flash flooding Monday.

Heavy rains just after 8 a.m. Monday left several streets in downtown Williamson under water, as well as flooding impacting Chattaroy, Delbarton, Varney and other areas in the county. The heavy rain also left downed trees, mud slides and power outages in addition to the flooding Monday.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

