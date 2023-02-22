HAMLIN — The first flood of 2023 trapped many students across Lincoln County at their schools Thursday night.
As the rain fell and waters rose, the Lincoln County Board of Education decided to close schools two hours early Thursday, but time was not on their side.
Approximately 170 students from Duval PK-8 and Lincoln County High School became trapped at schools due to impassable roads, downed trees and lines and mudslides.
Bus drivers were also stuck on their buses at Midway Elementary after making their scheduled runs.
Lincoln County staff members provided food and accommodation to students for the night and kept them entertained with board games, movies and basketball in the gymnasiums.
“As much as we want to deliver students home in a timely manner, we have decided to keep LCHS students who live in the Duval area at LCHS and Duval PK-8 students at the Duval PK-8 building in Hamlin until we are 100% certain waters have receded and transportation routes are safe,” Lincoln County Schools said in a statement Thursday.
School for Friday was canceled Thursday night. Communications were released throughout the night Thursday and day Friday to parents for the students that were trapped at the various schools.
Waters began to recede Friday afternoon, but students were fed three meals at the schools.
The students who spent the night at the board’s office were transported home beginning just before 7 p.m. Friday.
According to posted updates, the final students were transported home at 10:10 p.m. Friday.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties just after 4 p.m. Thursday due to the storms.