WILLIAMSON — Flood recovery efforts are continuing in Mingo County and across eastern Kentucky following multiple flash flooding events.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield recently posted resources for businesses to the city’s Facebook page. He said he plans to post more resources for those impacted by the flooding on July 26 or Aug. 1 in the coming weeks as information becomes available.
The Small Business Administration’s website offers disaster assistance.
“These are for small businesses in our region, which includes Mingo County,” Hatfield said. “The application is streamlined, and I strongly encourage you to consider if the flooding event affected your business. Please share this information if you know of a business owner affected in Mingo County or other counties identified in the links.”
Hatfield said he is also pursuing other avenues for assistance and will provide updates as they become available.
“In my next post, I will update everyone on FEMA status regarding residential assistance,” Hatfield said. “Furthermore, plans are underway for both short and long term measures to protect our communities in the future.”
The Williamson City Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. As of press deadlines, an agenda for the meeting had not been released, so it is unknown whether the recent flooding will be a topic of discussion.
Heavy rains just after 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, left several streets in downtown Williamson under water, as well as flooding impacting Chattaroy, Delbarton, Varney and other areas in the county. The heavy rain also left downed trees, mud slides and power outages.
Gov. Jim Justice toured areas impacted by the bout of flooding in Mingo County on Aug. 1. The tour was set to begin at the Baisden Volunteer Fire Department and focus on the Gilbert area, as it had experienced flooding during a storm Tuesday, July 26. Justice had declared a State of Emergency for the county following that storm.
The Mingo County Public Service District was majorly impacted by the recent flooding. Several lines were damaged causing leaks and breaks in key areas of the system. In a statement released Monday, most of the district’s service area was still under a boil water advisory.
“Unfortunately, we are being told, we will not receive the results from the lab until Tuesday, August 9, after 1 p.m.,” the district said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. “All Mingo County PSD customers will remain under the Boil Water Advisory except for the following areas: Justice, Delorme, Rawl and Marrowbone Creek Road until we receive those results. We will post those results as soon as we receive them. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Neighboring Pike County was hit hard by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky due to continued heavy rain and thunderstorms.
According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s flood update from Friday, there were 37 confirmed fatalities from the flooding in five counties. Kentucky State Police reported as of Friday there were two individuals reported missing that were still being searched for. Beshear said this number was fluid, as it could change if more missing person cases are filed.
Beshear said the state has moved past the initial search and rescue phase, the focus now was on checking in with individuals who may still be trapped in their homes due to infrastructure issues.
“One of the main things that we’re doing today, because we have moved past the initial search and rescue phase and because we are worried about weather coming up, is wellness checks,” Beshear said. “There are a lot of people who may be stranded in their home because their private bridge has been wiped out — so there will be a lot of wellness checks underway.”
Beshear recently announced that FEMA approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. Renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for individual disaster assistance by visiting one of the in-person mobile registration centers, applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
There are seven mobile registration centers. Hours for all centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and to provide information about other disaster recovery resources.
Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are also eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding.
These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe counties were previously approved for reimbursement for emergency protective measures.
The major disaster declaration for Kentucky flooding also has been amended to authorize a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a continuous 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days for Clay, Floyd, Knott, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.
As of Friday, 209 residents were being housed in shelters, 320 people within Kentucky State Parks and 75 individuals in travel trailers. It was also reported that 388 members of the Kentucky National Guard were still deployed to assist with flood relief, having already distributed more than 20,000 cases of water along with 118 pallets of food, 1,219 MRE cases and 344 meals.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were set to travel to eastern Kentucky Monday, where they were expected to join the governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear to visit families affected by the devastation from recent flooding and survey recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center.
For details on available resources, cooling stations, shelters and other resources, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.