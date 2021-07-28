CHARLESTON — FlipSide, the Gazette-Mail and HD Media’s teen journalism publication, is looking for contributors for the 2021-22 school year.
Public, private and home-schooled students are all eligible to apply as long as they’re attending school in West Virginia.
FlipSide is an outlet for students to cover what they think matters. What are they passionate about? What do they think needs to be changed?
There are many ways to contribute:
Be a writer
Contributors can write news stories talking to teens about world issues or their favorite songs. Into pop culture? Write movie reviews or compile a top five list of favorite podcasts. Love sports? Make predictions for football season, or write about a local star athlete. Have strong opinions on lots of things? Write opinion columns.
Be a photographer
Those interested in photography can shoot photos for articles, the cover or submit themed photos for a photo essay.
Be a graphic artist
Graphic artists can create art to run with articles and columns. Have an idea for a monthly comic strip or editorial cartoons? Submit it to FlipSide. They can also help brainstorm designs for FlipSide’s cover and social media posts.
Contributors aren’t limited to doing only one thing — they can be a writer and photographer, for example. Students are encouraged to come up with their own ideas for articles and columns.
A student doesn’t have to be interested in a career in journalism to contribute. FlipSide looks great on college applications. Some of our former contributors have gone on to attend Tufts and Stanford universities.
Students can apply online at www.wvflipside.com/flipside_join. If you want to contribute to the September issue, deadline to apply is Aug. 15. FlipSide accepts applications all year, so if you miss that deadline you can still contribute to later issues.
FlipSide is a free monthly publication that is available to view online at wvflipside.com.