WILLIAMSON – Rain caused flash flooding across the region Tuesday, including parts of Mingo County.
The National Weather Service had parts of Mingo County under a flash flood warning Tuesday afternoon. There was water reportedly covering several roads in the Gilbert area. Water was also inching closer to spilling over creek banks in other parts of the county.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia Tuesday morning in anticipation of heavy rainfall throughout the week. The rain is forecast Tuesday through Friday, with risks for flash flooding reportedly expected until at least Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued the watch for dozens of counties Tuesday due to the projected rainfall that may total three to five inches by Friday, and is expected to include scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms.
The risk for severe weather prompted several businesses and government offices in the area to close early on Tuesday to allow employees to travel home before water levels got higher.
The Mingo County Board of Education also announced Tuesday that Energy Express would be canceled for the remainder of the week at all the county’s locations due to the weather conditions.
