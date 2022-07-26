Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Flood conditions just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, on a road in the Gilbert area of Mingo County.

WILLIAMSON – Rain caused flash flooding across the region Tuesday, including parts of Mingo County.

The National Weather Service had parts of Mingo County under a flash flood warning Tuesday afternoon. There was water reportedly covering several roads in the Gilbert area. Water was also inching closer to spilling over creek banks in other parts of the county.

