Tug Valley area residents would probably say that Mother Nature has been quite moody to start off the new year after the area was hit by the first snowstorm of 2022 less than a week after parts of the the area saw severe flash flooding. The storm, which brought up to 10 inches in parts of the area from Thursday night into Friday, came six days after severe flash flooding swept through several Tug Valley area communities on New Year’s Day. This past week’s snowstorm shut down school for both Mingo and Pike counties on Friday and also resulted in the closure of several local business and impacted travel.

