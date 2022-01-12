Tug Valley area residents would probably say that Mother Nature has been quite moody to start off the new year after the area was hit by the first snowstorm of 2022 less than a week after parts of the the area saw severe flash flooding. The storm, which brought up to 10 inches in parts of the area from Thursday night into Friday, came six days after severe flash flooding swept through several Tug Valley area communities on New Year’s Day. This past week’s snowstorm shut down school for both Mingo and Pike counties on Friday and also resulted in the closure of several local business and impacted travel.
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Latest News
- W.Va. leaders vow to continue work on broadband legislation
- Grayson Spaulding wins 34th Toughman competition
- Sights from local Buddy League action
- St. Joe's defense contains Mingo Central
- State Police investigate officer-involved fatal shooting in Mingo
- First snowstorm of 2022
- Taylor re-elected as commission president
- House GOP unveils budget bill ahead of governor's speech
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Mingo County
- GARY DEAN "BEAR" VARNEY
- Bol Kuir transfers to Christian Academy of Louisville
- Lady Panthers drop tight game to Webster County, 55-49
- Mingo Central earns season sweep over sectional foe Liberty
- Williamson attorney's law license suspended for two years
- BRIAN THOMAS FARLEY
- EUGENE LESTER
- BURL BLEVINS
- Area brings in New Year with flooding
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.