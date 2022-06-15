HUNTINGTON — With budgets already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local first responders are looking at tightening their belts a few notches due to skyrocketing gas prices.
The average price that Americans pay for gasoline is closing in on $5 a gallon, according to a report by The Associated Press. AAA said the nationwide average for regular on Thursday was $4.97 a gallon, up a quarter in the past week and $1.90 more than drivers were paying a year ago.
That increase is being felt by emergency responders like EMS, fire departments and sheriff’s offices.
Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County EMS, said the service has seen an increase in fuel expenditures of about $108,000 in this fiscal year, which ends June 30. In the previous fiscal year, it spent $217,000 compared to this year’s $325,000.
Asked what the increase has done to his budget, Merry said it “absolutely hammers it.”
Andrew Frazier, chief of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, said the station is spending about $1,200 per month on fuel alone in recent months.
“We are a busy volunteer fire department. I can honestly say it’s a significant increase compared to a year ago, by several hundreds of dollars,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a virtual press conference Thursday the fuel industry is playing a game of catchup with demand because fewer people were driving early in the COVID-19 pandemic compared to now. Capito added that she is not seeing any moves by the Biden administration that are effectively lowering gas prices.
“I would implore the administration to start moving toward policies where we are creating our own energy independence — more drilling, on our own, not purchasing, not being reliant on other countries,” she said.
Merry said Cabell EMS gets a reduced rate on fuel through the Tri-State Transit Authority, which is a great help, but when the EMS takes mutual aid calls or transports someone out of the county, it makes a bigger impact.
“My thought is if I can keep getting gas from TTA it’s somewhat manageable, but the minute I quit getting the gas locally, it’s not manageable,” he said.
Merry conservatively estimated the ambulances get between 7 and 12 miles to the gallon.
Merry said the service keeps getting hit with hardships between the pandemic and the increasing price of medical supplies. He said other industries are adding a surcharge for fuel and if gas prices continue to rise, it could possibly come to that for the EMS service.
“We went through a pandemic. We did get some help, but not what’s needed,” he said. “Our rates are set. Even if I said I want to add X number of dollars for fuel, they won’t reimburse me, the insurance companies won’t, because they go on Medicare (rates).”
Capito said the Biden administration should lift regulatory burdens and increase refining capacities, alongside increasing supply.
“I suppose if it gets bad enough, which I’m hoping that it doesn’t, we may look at options for our responders,” she said. “But I just think now they’re just gonna have to find a way to fit it into their budgets, and that’s tough.”
As departments were already struggling with small budgets and seeking relief at a legislative level before gas prices increased, Frazier said he thinks the issue has surpassed that benchmark.
“The Legislature and governor, they have to come up with something very soon (to help emergency services), not wait until the prices continue to go up,” he said. “In my opinion, being the chief of the Barboursville (Volunteer) Fire Department, we are at that critical stage. They need to step up and work out something.”
Capito referred to a headline from a Michigan media outlet that said police are seeing the same problems as West Virginia’s first responders. The story she referenced said a sheriff’s department was going to cut responses to non-urgent calls.
“You’re talking about a public safety issue,” she said. “This is an issue, and an issue that the administration is late to and very feeble in their response.”
Frazier said the fire department has already had to worry about making cutbacks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including public service and fire prevention events. Just as it was adjusting back to normal, they have to rethink how it works again.
“All of that stuff is now back to the forefront and being considered again,” he said. “Like what can we do to start trying to pinch pennies to pay for the fuel costs.”
The department not only responds to fires, but also wrecks, downed power lines, water main breaks, or smaller instances where a resident may be worried about safety.
“The failsafe thing is to call the fire department. Somebody will always go check it,” he said. “It’s a courtesy and it’s to help the public. Those types of things we might have to start, you know, instead of responding to all of them, (we might have to) prioritize them a little differently.”