FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear, along with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, First Lady Britainy Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee, joined together Nov. 10 to officially unveil the long-awaited statue of Nettie Depp in the Kentucky State Capitol. The installation of Depp’s statue marks the first large-scale Capitol monument to honor a Kentucky woman.
“Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County seven years before women were given the right to vote,” Beshear said. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
Born on Nov. 21, 1874, in Barren County, Nettie Bayless Courts Depp was the daughter of John Burks Depp, a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, and Mariba Elizabeth Reneau. Throughout her professional career as an educator, Depp supported fair pay for schoolteachers and was a tireless advocate for public education.
In 1914, she took the helm as superintendent of the Barren County Schools, becoming the first female public official in the county. She later served as principal of the Cave City School until 1923.
While serving as principal of Scottsville High School in Allen County, her career in public education was cut short due to illness in 1931. Depp died of breast cancer in 1932 at the age of 57.
The nearly 7-foot-tall bronze statue of Depp now stands in the vestibule of the West entrance to the State Capitol building. It is adjacent to the hallway that displays the more than 60 portraits that comprise the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit, which was installed in the West Wing of the Capitol in 1996.
Until now, the only other permanently installed marker in the Capitol honoring a woman is a plaque featuring the likeness of the late Thelma Stovall, who in 1975 was the first woman elected lieutenant governor of Kentucky.
“As a young girl, I would often come to Frankfort with my father to visit the Capitol and, even at a young age, I was struck by the absence of women among those who were chosen to be honored with a statue,” said Coleman. “My young daughter and others like her will not remember a time that the Capitol did not include a permanent monument honoring a Kentucky woman. And as a teacher myself, I also think it’s serendipitous that her dedication comes just as we prepare to celebrate American Education Week.”
The Depp statue was created by artist Amanda Matthews of Lexington, an internationally recognized, award-winning sculptor and designer of public art and CEO of Prometheus Foundry LLC.
Matthews committed financial resources from The Artemis Initiative, a nonprofit she runs with her husband, Brad Connell, which was established to create and install public art to elevate the status of women, children, minorities, nature and animals. No state taxpayer dollars were used for the creation of the monument.