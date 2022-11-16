Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear, along with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, First Lady Britainy Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee, joined together Nov. 10 to officially unveil the long-awaited statue of Nettie Depp in the Kentucky State Capitol. The installation of Depp’s statue marks the first large-scale Capitol monument to honor a Kentucky woman.

“Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County seven years before women were given the right to vote,” Beshear said. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”

