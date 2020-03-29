HUNTINGTON — The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Cabell County.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said the case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in a Cabell County resident late Friday night.
The patient is a man in his 30s who is self-isolated at home, the health department said in a news release. No additional information about the patient was released.
The Cabell County case was not included in the updated figures released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Saturday, which said 17 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state. The DHHR reported the total positive case count in the state is 113.
While this is the first report of a Cabell County resident contracting the disease, the health department is aware of and has assisted in the investigations of at least five cases of COVID-19 diagnosed at Cabell County testing centers and health care facilities, the release said. Those cases affected residents of surrounding counties.
“We have expected to have cases in Cabell County and have been working closely with the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, our Cabell County health care partners, and health departments in West Virginia and across state lines to inform our public of the risks of this disease and ways to slow its spread,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer for Cabell County and the city of Huntington, said in the release. “We have been warning for days that the virus is present in our community, and most people are heeding the warnings and following the advice to stay home and take all recommended precautions.”
Testing sites are available around Cabell County, including at Marshall Health, Valley Health and MedExpress.
The health department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns about COVID-19. The call center can be reached at 304-526-6544 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, the DHHR said new cases had been identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia and Raleigh counties.
Not including the case in Cabell County, West Virginia’s breakdown of cases by county is 10 individuals from Berkeley County, two from Greenbrier County, three from Hancock County, five from Harrison County, seven from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 19 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, five from Marion County, four from Marshall County, three from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 29 from Monongalia County, six from Ohio County, one from Pleasants County, one from Preston County, three from Putnam County, three from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County and two from Wood County, a news release from the DHHR said.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the DHHR said 2,818 residents had been tested for COVID-19, with 113 positive, 2,705 negative and zero tests pending.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 92 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed.
It was the largest one-day increase in the commonwealth amid the global pandemic, according to a news release from Beshear’s office.
Kentucky had 394 total cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, including nine deaths. Sixty-four people infected with coronavirus in Kentucky are believed to have recovered, the release said.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said there were 1,406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The state has reported 25 deaths related to the disease.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.