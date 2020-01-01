HUNTINGTON — Serucell Corporation, a cosmeceutical company based in Huntington, has developed the world’s only dual-cell technology to create and produce anti-aging skincare products, and they did it in Huntington.
Serucell KFS Cellular Protein Complex Serum is made start to finish at Serucell’s laboratory on the south side of Huntington.
“This has been one of the best kept secrets in West Virginia,” said Cortland Bohacek, executive chairman and a co-founder of Serucell Corporation.
The company soft launch was in September 2018 at The Greenbrier Spas. The Official online launch was April 2019 and is getting exposure with some well known sellers like Neiman Marcus, local dermatologist and plastic surgeon’s offices and several other retail locations from New York to California. It is also sold online at serucell.com.
One person that has tried the product is Jennifer Wheeler, who is also a Huntington City Council member.
“As a consumer I have an appreciation of the quality of the product and the results I’ve seen using it,” she said. “It has been transformative for my skin and seems like its success will be transformative for our city as well.”
She said Serucell and the people behind it are impressive on every level.
“In my role on council, I’m especially grateful for the company’s conscious effort to stay and grow in our city,” Wheeler said.
A one-ounce bottle of the serum costs $225. The recommended usage is twice per day and it will last on average of about six weeks.
Serucell’s active ingredient is called KFS (Keratinocyte Fibroblast Serum), which is made up of more than 1,500 naturally derived super proteins, collagens, peptides and signaling factors that support optimal communication within the cellular makeup of your skin.
“This is the first and only dual-cell technology that optimizes hydration and harnesses the power of both keratinocytes and fibroblasts, two essential contributors to maintaining healthy skin by supporting natural rejuvenation of aging skin from the inside out,” said Jennifer Hessel, president and CEO of the company.
When applied to the skin, KFS helps boost the skin’s natural ability to support new collagen and elastin, strengthen the connection and layer of support between the upper and lower layers of your skin. The result, over time is firmer, plumper and smoother skin, according to Hessel.
“Why it works so naturally with your skin is because it is natural,” Hessel said. “These proteins play an important role in strengthening the bond between the layers of your skin, and that’s where the re-boot happens.”
KFS is the creation of Dr. Walter Neto, Serucell’s chief science officer and co-founder of the company. Neto is both a physician and a research scientist, specializing in the field of regenerative medicine with an emphasis on skin healing and repair.
Neto said Serucell’s technology unlocks the key to how our cells communicate and harnesses the signaling power actions to produce the thousands of bioactive proteins necessary to support the skins natural rejuvenation.
Originally from Brazil, Neto studied at Saint Matthew’s University and completed his clinical training in England. His clinical research on stem-cell cancer therapies, bone and tissue engineering and wound and burn healing led to his discovery in cell-to-cell communication, and ultimately the creation of Serucell’s KFS Cellular Protein Complex Serum.
Neto received multiple patents for the production method of Serucell KFS Serum. He lives in Huntington with his wife and four golden retrievers and works alongside his longtime friend, Dr. Brett Jarrell.
“I have known Brett since I was 18 years old,” Neto said.
Jarrell practices emergency medicine in Ashland, Kentucky, and oversees all aspects of quality control for Serucell. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Wittenberg University, his master’s degree in biology from Marshall University and his medical degree from the Marshall University School of Medicine. Jarrell completed his residency at West Virginia University and is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
Jarrell has served as a clinical instructor of emergency medicine at the Marshall School of Medicine, president of the West Virginia chapter of the American College of Emergency Medicine and he has published a number of peer-reviewed journal articles on stroke research.
Jarrell also lives in Huntington.
Another co-founder of the company is Dr. Tom McClellan.
McClellan is Serucell’s chief medical officer and director of research and is a well-respected plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a private practice, McClellan Plastic Surgery, in Morgantown.
McClellan completed his plastic and reconstructive surgery training at the world-renowned Lahey Clinic Foundation, a Harvard Medical School and Tufts Medical School affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts. While in Boston, he worked at Lahey Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as well as at the Boston Children’s Hospital. McClellan is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.
In addition to his practice and role at Serucell, McClellan utilizes his surgical skills through pro bono work with InterplastWV, a non-profit group that provides comprehensive reconstructive surgery to the developing world. He has participated in surgical missions to Haiti, Peru and the Bahamas.
McClellan lives in Morgantown with his family.
“All three doctors here have strong connections to West Virginia, and we didn’t want to leave,” Neto said. “We all want to give back to West Virginia, so that is the main reason we have our business here in Huntington.”
“We are building a company we believe can make a difference in the community,” Hessel added. “Our goal is to grow Serucell and build our brand right here in Huntington. There is a pool of untapped talent here in Huntington. When we expand our business here, we can provide another reason for young people to be able to stay and grow their careers, whether it is in science, operations or manufacturing. The team is a pretty excited to make an impact in the community where it all started.”
Hessel decline to give sales numbers, but said the business has been growing each year since the product was introduced. She also declined to give the number of employees at the facility, but did say it has sales representatives across the country.
For more information, visit serucell.com.