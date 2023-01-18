WILLIAMSON — Having a paramedic on a fire department staff is an asset, and now the Williamson Fire Department has three.
Fire Lieutenant Chandler Carey and Firefighter Garrett Spence recently graduated from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College with Associate Degrees in Paramedic Science. Fire Chief Joey Carey is also a licensed paramedic.
“They’re now waiting to take their registry exam, which I feel confident they’ll pass,” Carey said. “Any time you see a fire engine rolling out from this point on, because they all work different shifts over there, there will be at least one paramedic on the truck. That’s kind of unheard of in a small town like this.”
Carey said the department is running more medical calls than anything else, so the additional paramedics on the staff are a benefit to potentially save lives.
In 2022, the fire department ran a total of 679 calls — 335 of those were medical calls, encompassing nearly 50 percent of the incidents the Williamson Fire Department responded to last year.
Carey said a large part of the reason for this increase in calls is the ambulance response time issue.
“That’s almost one a day,” Carey said. “We are getting these medical calls simply because we get out the door and to somebody’s house in a couple of minutes and there’s an ambulance 30 minutes away. It’s getting worse and worse, so our guys are going on all these medical calls and serving these people and taking care of them before the ambulance gets there.”
This issue was discussed by the Mingo County Commission around this time last year during multiple meetings, where both emergency services and the ambulance service providers themselves said they were having a myriad of issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice last year also discussed possible state funding for EMS service providers to alleviate what has proven to be a statewide problem.
Carey said he is thankful his staff has chosen to be proactive in finding ways to address the issue, as they have seen an increase in medical calls of about eight to 10 percent each year over the last three years.
He said this number will likely only continue to grow leading into 2023.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.