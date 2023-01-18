Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Pictured from left: Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Chandler Carey, Fire Chief/Paramedic Joey Carey and Firefighter/Paramedic Garrett Spence.

 Courtesy of Williamson Fire Department

WILLIAMSON — Having a paramedic on a fire department staff is an asset, and now the Williamson Fire Department has three.

Fire Lieutenant Chandler Carey and Firefighter Garrett Spence recently graduated from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College with Associate Degrees in Paramedic Science. Fire Chief Joey Carey is also a licensed paramedic.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

