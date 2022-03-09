WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Public Service District is working with the Mingo County Fire Chief Association to find solutions for repairing damaged fire hydrants across the county, according to information provided to the Mingo County Commission Wednesday, March 2.
This comes a month after the association first brought concerns about the bad hydrants to the commission during its Feb. 2 meeting.
At that time, Chief Tommy Cottle of the Beech Creek Volunteer Fire Department presented a report to the commission showing 36 bad hydrants located across the county. Cottle said some are based on age, and some have damaged parts that have not been replaced.
The report was based on service area. Lenore has 15 that are bad, Delbarton has 10, and East Fork has five. Chattaroy, Baisden and Wharncliffe each have two bad hydrants.
The Mingo County PSD has estimated it would cost between $2,600 to $4,000 per hydrant to repair, depending on how much damage there is. It is also estimated the repairs would take two to three months to complete once started, possibly longer depending on circumstances.
J.B. Heflin, executive director of the Mingo County PSD, said he planned to meet with the fire chiefs on Thursday to discuss the issue further and determine what can be done and what assistance the chiefs can provide to the PSD for the project.
“We’re going to try to come up with a plan to prioritize these hydrants, the ones that need repairs,” Heflin said.
However, Commission President Thomas Taylor said he thinks repairing the problem should not fall on the shoulders of the fire chiefs at all.
“I’m just going to be blunt,” Taylor said. “I don’t think it’s the volunteer fire departments’ problem. I don’t think it’s their worry. These guys have put enough on the line without having to deal with the worry of fixing fire hydrants.”
Taylor also questioned why discussions had not already begun to seek solutions to the problem after it was brought to the PSD’s attention.
“We’re a month into this already since this has been discussed, and nothing has changed,” Taylor said.
Commissioner Diann Hannah asked Heflin if it would help to speed up the process if the commission allocated funds to the PSD for hiring help for the project. Taylor, however, mentioned the commission last year providing significant funding to the PSD for another project and that the PSD also received approval for a rate increase last year.
“Did we not subsidize him $350,000 a few months ago?” Taylor questioned.
Hannah argued these funds were for the people of the county to provide them water through a water project, and that funds were not just for the PSD’s budget itself. Hannah said population loss has led to a loss of revenue for the PSD, and that she thought the commission’s only option would be to provide funds to help move the process forward for the hydrants to be fixed.
Taylor said it is up to the PSD to adapt to the revenue loss it has experienced and to find ways to operate within its means if it is being run correctly.
“That is life,” Taylor said. “When you lose revenue, you have to adapt so your bottom line is still covered.”
The commission decided to allow the Mingo County Public Service District and the Mingo County Fire Chief Association to meet and further discuss the issue before determining if any help is needed from the commission.