20230118-wdn-firedept.jpg
Fire Chief Joey Carey provides grant updates to the Williamson City Council Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 Nancy Peyton Brown | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — A group of over 20 fire departments, including the Williamson Fire Department, are working together in an effort to solicit grant funds for their staff.

Fire Chief Joey Carey said meeting funding needs is one of the biggest challenges departments face, so he is trying to think outside of the box for going after grants and other means for Williamson.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

