WILLIAMSON — A group of over 20 fire departments, including the Williamson Fire Department, are working together in an effort to solicit grant funds for their staff.
Fire Chief Joey Carey said meeting funding needs is one of the biggest challenges departments face, so he is trying to think outside of the box for going after grants and other means for Williamson.
Carey said, however, those grant opportunities for departments become slimmer every year. He said he himself has struggled to secure grants in the time he’s been chief, as he has received multiple denials through the years from various entities.
Carey said his and approximately 22 other departments across southern West Virginia have decided to join efforts specifically to apply for FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. According to the FEMA website, the application period for this fiscal year opened Jan. 9.
Since its inception, the Assistance to Firefighters Grants have helped firefighters and other first responders “obtain critically needed resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.”
“In order for us to improve equipment and stuff at the fire department we have to seek grants,” Carey said. “This grant is through the government and was established in 2002. It’s every year.”
Carey said the last grant he received was in 2019 and was used to replace the breathing apparatuses for the entire department.
“I’ve been turned down four years in a row, so I’ve spoken to a lot of other chiefs in the state in some of the meetings I go to and they’re telling me that they want to fund those departments that are going to go regional grants,” Carey said. “Our county chief’s association got together with a gentleman from Charleston who actually sat on the board of approval for that grant for four years. He’s now been out for two years, and he knows exactly what to do to get these funds.”
Carey said the southern regional application will include any departments that want to participate. He said he will be seeking funds for three needs — mainly $142,000 for 12 new sets of turnout gear. Additionally, Carey is seeking funds to purchase 7,200 feet of new hose and two handheld thermal imaging cameras.
The Williamson City Council signed a letter of support for Carey to join in the group to seek these funds. He said they have approximately one month to complete the application and will update the council when he learns the outcome of the process.
