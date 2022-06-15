WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department recently received a $6,000 grant.
Fire Chief Joey Carey has discussed the grant application in previous meetings and said the department had applied for $10,000 but was awarded $6,000.
Carey said the funding will be used for beautification and improvements at the fire station.
Specifically, Carey said he is soliciting bids for fixing the sign on the front of the building and that he anticipates a majority of the funds will go to that project. Carey has been asked about the status of fixing the sign by multiple council members in previous meetings.
Carey also spoke briefly about the water rescue team at the department. He said he anticipates those certified will complete more classes to be authorized for deeper dives but as of now they can dive 60 feet, which he said is adequate for the majority of the areas they cover.
Carey said he is working on cleaning up access points to ensure that multiple points of entry along the river remain open so that rescues can be completed in a timely manner during an emergency.
Carey said his department has received calls for assistance from neighboring towns. He also said the department has been able to assist the Williamson Police Department with looking for suspects when it is believed they have attempted to flee via the river.
In his report, Carey also mentioned building code changes that need to be made after a bill passed in the legislative session.
“The legislature passed some changes this year which will go into effect August 1, 2022,” Carey said. “These changes will cause the previously adopted building codes to become null and void.”
Carey said he received guidance from the state fire association on how to proceed. He said the codes approved by the city within the last year will be null and void after Aug. 1.
Carey said he will highlight the changes to the code for the council before asking them to approve the new set.
“I’ll have a copy of the new codes,” Carey said. “I’ll try to highlight the changes for you and bring it to you so you can see those. I’ll have to ask council to adopt the new state building codes before August 1, so at our meeting in July we can do that.”
Carey said a lot of the changes made were to make the building code more in line with the state fire code.
“Just so you know, with the building codes, the state fire codes supersede the building code,” Carey said. “If there’s a conflict in code, we always go with the fire marshal’s fire codes. The fire codes haven’t changed.”