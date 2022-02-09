WILLIAMSON — Representatives from the Mingo County Fire Chief Association approached the Mingo County Commission recently to share concerns, including reports of multiple bad hydrants across the county.
Chief Tommy Cottle of the Beech Creek Volunteer Fire Department presented a report to the commission showing 36 bad hydrants located across the county.
Commissioner Diann Hannah asked for clarification of what is meant by the hydrants being bad and what is the cause.
“Tore down, not functional, not working,” Cottle said. “They are not in operation.”
Cottle said some are based on age, and some have damaged parts that have not been replaced.
The report separated hydrants based on service area. Lenore has 15 that are bad, Delbarton has 10, and East Fork has five. Chattaroy, Baisden and Wharncliffe each have two bad hydrants.
The Mingo County Public Service District has estimated it would cost between $2,600 to $4,000 per hydrant to repair depending on how much damage there is. The county was only just made aware of how many hydrants are damaged, and it is reportedly working to get them repaired as soon as possible.
Cottle also mentioned the need for upgrades to emergency radios. There have been issues in some areas where service cannot be picked up.
Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby said he has been working to get estimates to have the radios receive software upgrades and said the majority of the equipment is still good.
Goolsby was tasked with presenting an estimate to the commission at its next meeting, or for an emergency session to be called to look at this alongside with some of the tower issues to see what needs to be done and what the commission can do to assist with the process.