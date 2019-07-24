BELO, W.Va. - The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 9:55 a.m. Thursday at Ruth Trace Branch in Belo, W.Va.
Firefighters responded to the blaze with four firefighters around 10 a.m. While heading to the fire, the DVFD requested extra manpower from the Lenore Volunteer Fire Department.
At the scene, firefighters found a single-story wood frame residential structure with heavy flames. A vehicle parked in the driveway was also on fire.
Water supply efforts were unsuccessful, as the nearest fire hydrant was about 2,000 feet away from the residence, according to a spokesman for the DVFD. No other options were available for water. More mutual aid was dispatched as the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department and Logan County stations of Cora and Verdunville were dispatched for additional water supply and manpower. The Matewan department also responded later.
Stat Ambulance was at the scene to ensure firefighters were healthy and hydrated while battling the blaze in extreme hot and humid temperatures.
DVFD incident command requested law enforcement to respond after speaking with the homeowner, who believes the fire may be suspicious in nature. The Mingo County Sheriff's Office Deputy responded and took a statement from the property owner. DVFD also contacted the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's office.
The fire was brought under control at 12:10 p.m. DVFD released Logan County units. Chattaroy VFD units remained on scene to ensure the DVFD water tank was filled to finish the overhaul of the structure.
Delbarton VFD members remained on scene to finish the overhaul process on the burned structure, using 2,000 additional gallons to extinguish the remaining hotspots.
The fire remains under investigation.