IMG_1360.JPG
Joel Dugan has been selected to complete work on the mural in the historic Nenni Building that will highlight the history of Matewan.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

MATEWAN — Community members have provided input for a mural project highlighting the history of Matewan in the historic Nenni Building, and the final meeting to plan for the project is set.

The last meeting, slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, will focus on finalizing plans for the space — including the mural as well as an interpretive center inside the former living space of Sid Hatfield.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

