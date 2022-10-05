WILLIAMSON — Longtime educator and former Mingo County Board of Education member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many students throughout the years.
Advised by the two high schools in the county, Glover presented the last of those four English Awards this past spring.
The four recipients were Cassidy Griffey and Joseph Maynard of Tug Valley and Rachel Cantrell and Ragan Marcum of Mingo Central. Glover is a retired language arts teacher, and the awards were based on ACT test scores in English. Each graduate received $250.
The Glover English Award has been presented to a graduating senior since 1992. Glover used her BOE member salary to help fund the award. She has given thousands of her own money as well as many donations over the years. Even though Glover was no longer serving on the board of education, she continued the award for several years.
Before consolidation of the high schools, the Glover English Award went to one student from Williamson, Burch, Gilbert, Matewan and Tug Valley. She also gave an award to a graduate from the private Christian schools in the county.
The funds for the award are now depleted, and the award will no longer be given.
The 96-year-old Glover had hoped that others would continue to fund the grant. “They say it’s ‘All about the kids,’ I hope others feel that way and keep this going,” Glover said.