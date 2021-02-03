WILLIAMSON — The candidates for the 2021 Williamson municipal election are now set, as the filing period officially ended Saturday.
Four candidates filed to run for mayor of the county seat in Mingo County, including three Democrats and one Republican.
Current Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield (D) filed for re-election. He will be opposed in the Democratic primary election by former Williamson City Councilman Rick Wilkerson and local businessman Joe Lycan.
On the Republican ticket, David Jewell is running unopposed and will meet the winner of April’s Democratic primary in June’s general election.
All four seats on the city council are also up for grabs, and eight individuals have filed to represent their wards.
In Ward 1, local businessman Joseph Bucci is running unopposed as a Democrat in the primary election. No Republicans filed in the East End.
In Ward 2, current Councilwoman Sherri Hairston Brown (D) filed for re-election and will be opposed once again by Democrat Stuart Hight. No Republicans filed.
For Ward 3, current Councilman Ralphie Hall (D) has also filed for re-election and is facing Democrat Clifford William Perkins Sr. No Republicans filed.
In Ward 4, which represents the West End and Fairview Addition communities of the city, three candidates filed — which was the most of any ward. Democrats Michael Maynard, Mike Casey and Clark Napier will all three face off in the April election. No Republicans filed.
Williamson’s primary election is scheduled for April 13, while the general election is set for June 8.
Currently, Hatfield serves as the city’s mayor while the council is made up of Randy Price (Ward 1), Hairston-Brown (Ward 2), Hall (Ward 3) and Joe Venturino (Ward 4).