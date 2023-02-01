DELBARTON — The candidate filing period for the town of Delbarton’s upcoming municipal election ended Friday.
Early voting will take place from May 31 to June 10 according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. The final day to register to vote in the election is May 23.
Candidates filed for the position of mayor, recorder and for the town’s five council seats. Candidates include:
Mayor
Recorder
Council (five seats)
The town lost its mayor just before Christmas, when Elmer “Ray” Spence died at the age of 75.
Former councilman Robert Hunt was recently appointed to the mayoral vacancy until July 1 following the passing of Spence in December. In addition to being a member of the council, Hunt also holds the position of fire chief for the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department.
Delbarton Councilwoman Rachel Chambers-Bowen resigned from her council position following the mayoral vote, as she felt the position should have went to Town Recorder Medina Mahon. Chambers-Bowen has filed to run for the office herself.
Spence died on Dec. 22. He most recently served as the mayor for the town of Delbarton since July 1, 2019. He won the mayor’s seat during the last municipal election, narrowly defeating long-term incumbent John Preece by six votes as a write-in candidate. He had served three and a half years of that term.
Editor's note: The print version of this story had a name excluded from the council candidate list that was sent in after press deadlines. It has been included here.
