The Tug Valley FFA spent Jan. 30 at the capitol advocating for agriculture.

 Courtesy of Perry Bennett | West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON — The Tug Valley FFA spent Jan. 30 at the capitol advocating for agriculture.

The students discussed important topics related to agriculture education with State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt as well as senators, delegates and agriculture lobbyists from around the state at the capital.

