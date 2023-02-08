CHARLESTON — The Tug Valley FFA spent Jan. 30 at the capitol advocating for agriculture.
The students discussed important topics related to agriculture education with State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt as well as senators, delegates and agriculture lobbyists from around the state at the capital.
Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Miss West Virginia, who were both FFA members, were in attendance. Hanshaw turned his gavel over to the State FFA President to act as Speaker for the morning session.
Tug Valley FFA members found the day to be productive and are excited about the future prospects they discussed.
