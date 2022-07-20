HAMLIN — A Lincoln County student has a beef with a local law enforcement officer, but it’s the best kind.
Victoria Brady of the Lincoln County Future Farmers of America is raising a feeder heifer for the Cabell County Fair July 27-30.
She wants half the money from its sale at auction to benefit West Virginia State Police Trooper R.J. Jennings of the Williamson Detachment, who recently suffered a traumatic off-duty injury and has a long road to recovery.
Jennings was born and raised in Lincoln County.
Brady contacted the Hamlin Detachment wanting to do something to benefit Jennings, according to the West Virginia Troopers Association.
“He helps our community, so I wanted to give back to him,” Brady said.
Brady moved to the area from upstate New York her sophomore year. Now a senior at Lincoln County High School, she’s in her third year of FFA.
She is a past chapter secretary and now serves as chapter vice president. She competes in multiple divisions each year and won an award for extemporaneous public speaking in March at regionals. She won eighth in the state in poultry. She also competed at nationals in Indianapolis.
“FFA has been a great influence, teaching leadership and many life skills,” Brady said. A year ago, she was uncomfortable speaking in front of a class of 15. Now, she can speak in front of 100.
“It’s gotten me out of my comfort zone. If you told me a year ago I would be competing in public speaking, I would have called you crazy,” she said.
Brady is a member of the National Honor Society, with a 3.6 grade point average. She loves science and biology, and plans to attend West Virginia University as a pre-veterinary student.
“I’ve always had a big heart for animals. I have always been a farmer. I grew up on a farm my entire life,” she said.
On top of school and FFA, Brady works at the Burger King in Hamlin.
She has raised poultry and pigs for FFA, but this is her first time showing a cow. She doesn’t usually get attached to her animals, but she named her cow Ruby.
“I figured there was no way I was going to be able to show her and not get a little attached, just because there is so much involved,” she said.
Showing a cow is a lot of work. Brady has to wash and dry Ruby twice a day and get her ready to walk the ring.
“People think I sound silly when I tell them I have to wash her twice a day and blow dry her hair. You have to work with them every day, train them and halter-break them. It’s not just throwing food in her bucket and walking away,” Brady said.
Both the bovine and the handler are under scrutiny, Brady said. There are separate presentations, one where the judges pay attention to the handler and another where they note every detail of the animal.
Brady also drafted a buyer letter she uses to generate interest in Ruby. She’s approached over a dozen businesses so far.
“I’ve been working hard going out to find buyers and getting people there to support me,” she said.
Brady said her father, Bill, has been a strong supporter.
When she needed a barn to shelter Ruby, Bill made one out of a camper their neighbor gave them. Father and daughter spent days gutting the RV, rebuilding it and equipping it with everything Brady needed to take care of Ruby, right down to a custom door that lowers into a ramp.
Brady said she didn’t think an old camper would make a good barn at first, but she was quickly impressed with her dad’s ingenuity. They even set it up with running water and an air conditioner.
The air conditioner was important. Judges pay close attention to the cow’s hair. A hot cow sheds, so keeping Ruby cool promotes a quality coat, Brady said.
“It was a process, but it was a fun one. He knew what he was doing. When he first told me about it, I thought he was crazy, but the more we built, the more I saw it was going to work,” she said.
Her dad also helps out by taking care of Ruby when she has to work late.
Brady is looking forward to her senior year. It will be a comeback year from COVID-19, which has affected everything for the past two years, she said.
Her favorite event is the Ham, Bacon and Eggs Sale in March. She is raising three pigs that will go to the butcher in October, where they will be processed and their meats cured for months before the sale.
“I am definitely looking forward to it. Our goal is to make this a great year,” she said.