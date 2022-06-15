LENORE — Tug Valley FFA members spent their weekend afternoon cleaning up trash at Laurel Lake on June 5 as part of their spring community service day.
FFA members pulled a truckload of trash from around the lake.
“When things got too hot, some students cooled down by pulling the trash and logs from the logjams that were threating the bridges in the park,” said FFA member Genesis Booten. “It was hard work, but it needed to be done, and they did it with a smile and a good time was had by all.”
Afterward, FFA President Breanna Smith and adviser/teacher Craig Hart lead the chapter in gathering ideas and laying plans for future events while everyone enjoyed a lakeside cookout.